Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $73.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9,907.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

