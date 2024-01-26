Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading 0.8% Higher

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.06. 3,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (ITAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund comprised of US-listed companies the fund adviser believes to be attractive in terms of intangible assets. ITAN was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by Sparkline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.