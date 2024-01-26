SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.54

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.54 and last traded at $57.48, with a volume of 2841457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

