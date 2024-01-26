SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.62% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.43. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.