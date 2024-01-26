SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $572.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

