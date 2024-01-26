SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $149.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $153.97. The company has a market capitalization of $349.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

