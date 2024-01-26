Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Paula Bell Acquires 102 Shares

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($158.12).
Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Paula Bell acquired 102 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($158.12).
- On Monday, November 27th, Paula Bell bought 115 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £125.35 ($159.28).
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 124.90 ($1.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,387.78, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.28. Spirent Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.75 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.20 ($2.98).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Spirent Communications
Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.
