SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $185.58 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.