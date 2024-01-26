Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Buys £19,200 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,396.44).
Staffline Group Price Performance
STAF stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 289,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.80. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.
Staffline Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Staffline Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.