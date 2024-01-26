Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Buys £19,200 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Aldridge purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,396.44).

STAF stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.50 ($0.31). 289,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.80. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The company has a market cap of £36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

