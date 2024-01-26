Standex International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Up 0.6 %

SXI traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $147.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,660. Standex International has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. Analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 136.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 15,740.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 80.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.