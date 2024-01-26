Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 122.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,691 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Steelcase worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Up 0.2 %

SCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,502. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

