Stephens Boosts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $98.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stephens from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.88.

Get GMS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Price Performance

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. GMS has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in GMS by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in GMS by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.