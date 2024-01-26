Stephens Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $50.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

DAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. 484,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,227. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

