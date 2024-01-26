Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SBT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $285.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

