Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Issues Earnings Results

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SF. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after purchasing an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after buying an additional 466,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

