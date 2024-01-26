STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

