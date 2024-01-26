Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 25,137 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 328% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,879 call options.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %

NAT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,108,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 110,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,121,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on NAT

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.