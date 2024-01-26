Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 25,137 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 328% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,879 call options.
Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 0.9 %
NAT stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.06.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,108,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 110,274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 28.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,121,066 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on NAT
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
