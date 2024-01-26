Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BBGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 29% compared to the typical volume of 12,068 call options.

BB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $28,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,082 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.46.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

