StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABEV. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Get Ambev alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 107,182,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,531,000 after buying an additional 3,229,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,604,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,361,000 after buying an additional 4,368,652 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,442,000 after buying an additional 888,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 2,696,110 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.