StockNews.com Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

