StockNews.com Downgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

MLR stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

