StockNews.com Downgrades Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) to Buy

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Miller Industries Stock Performance
MLR stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Miller Industries
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
