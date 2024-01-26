StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %
CPSH opened at $2.50 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.47.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
