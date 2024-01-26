StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

CPSH opened at $2.50 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.