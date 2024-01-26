StockNews.com Upgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to “Hold”

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BUSE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

BUSE opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.85.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 20.37%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $53,337.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,211.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $455,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock worth $312,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

