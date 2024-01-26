StockNews.com Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to “Sell”

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

