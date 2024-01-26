Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.