Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 1,782.4% in January

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 1,782.4% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Announces Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.