Stride (NYSE:LRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stride updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Stride Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 227,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,895. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stride news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stride

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $13,432,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $10,819,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Stride by 2,792.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stride by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

