Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SMMF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Financial Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.