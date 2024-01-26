Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.