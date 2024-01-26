Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $439.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

