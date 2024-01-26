Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.97. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$73.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.62.

Shares of SLF opened at C$69.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.27. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$60.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. In other news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

