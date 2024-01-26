Sunoco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Sunoco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sunoco has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.0%.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 50,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. Sunoco has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SUN

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sunoco by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.