Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) and SES AI (NYSE:SES) Critical Analysis

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 368.32%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

30.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SES AI and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.16) -7.56 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 0.59 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -15.60% -13.96% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats SES AI on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

