Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

