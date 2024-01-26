Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,934 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,354,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after acquiring an additional 943,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,550,000 after purchasing an additional 280,067 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 310,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,723. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

