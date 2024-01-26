Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.17. 5,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.25.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.85.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

