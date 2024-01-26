Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 100 shares.

Symphony International Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 26.80. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Symphony International

In other Symphony International news, insider Anil Thadani bought 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,646.89 ($5,904.56). 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

