Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $46.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 201,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.