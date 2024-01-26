System1 Group (LON:SYS1) PT Raised to GBX 450

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.
System1 Group Stock Performance
Shares of SYS1 opened at GBX 370 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. System1 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.92 million, a PE ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.10.
About System1 Group
