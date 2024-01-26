System1 Group (LON:SYS1) PT Raised to GBX 450

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 405 ($5.15) to GBX 450 ($5.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s previous close.

System1 Group Stock Performance

Shares of SYS1 opened at GBX 370 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. System1 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 375 ($4.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.92 million, a PE ratio of 3,700.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 263.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.10.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

