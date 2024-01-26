T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $163.00. 4,324,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,611. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.05.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $62,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.