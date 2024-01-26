T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.00. 4,324,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,768,611. The firm has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

