Taylor Maritime Investments Limited Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Down 0.4 %
LON TMIP traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 66.76 ($0.85). 194,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 66.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.32. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.60 ($1.23).
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
