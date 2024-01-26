TD Securities Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$177.93.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$166.92. 287,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,906. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The firm has a market cap of C$108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$163.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

