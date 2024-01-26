TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity updated its Q2 guidance to ~$1.82 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.28. 395,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,589. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.45. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.