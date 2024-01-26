TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. 838,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

