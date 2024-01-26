TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.44. 114,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.