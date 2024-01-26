TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $134.65, but opened at $143.39. TE Connectivity shares last traded at $143.23, with a volume of 725,828 shares.

The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

