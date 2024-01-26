Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 447 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

XYL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $113.13. 90,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

