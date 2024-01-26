Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 751 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.10. 143,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

