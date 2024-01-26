Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 798 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $443,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $4,708,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.04. 1,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,047. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $122.10 and a 1 year high of $198.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

