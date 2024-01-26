Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 632,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 68,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

